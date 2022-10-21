The Mountaineers head back on the road this weekend for a matchup in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. We’ll preview that matchup and close the book on last week’s Baylor game coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you exclusive interviews from the head coach Neal Brown, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and analysis from Dwight Wallace.

Anjelica and Ryan will break down the latest storylines from the week. They will also provide injury updates for key players for the Mountaineers and take a closer look at the current Big 12 standings.

Tony Caridi and head coach Neal Brown sit down inside the Puskar Center to break down the 43-40 win over the Baylor Bears. Brown discusses what impressed him most coming out of that victory and what needs improvement before heading into Lubbock. Brown also provides players to watch for the Red Raiders and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley also joins the program to discuss progress on defense and name the leaders in that room. He also touches on Dante Stills’s recent accomplishment of tying Grant Wiley’s record for total tackles for loss in that game against Baylor.

On the other side of the ball, Graham Harrell will have a homecoming to Lubbock, but this time on the opposite sideline. Harrell, who had a record-setting career at Texas Tech, will return to Jones AT&T Stadium calling plays inside the coach’s box as the Mountaineer’s offensive coordinator. Hear Harrell’s thoughts about returning to his alma mater and his memories of playing for Mike Leach.

Mountaineer Sports Network Radio color analyst Dwight Wallace will chat with Ryan on the upcoming matchup with the Red Raiders. He will also touch on what impressed him out of that win over the Bears.

Scott Nolte will bring you his keys to winning the turnover battle and more over Texas Tech inside the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

