MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team will have three student-athletes competing at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regional from Oct. 19-23, in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The three Mountaineers competing at the regional will be senior Momoko Nagato , junior Michaela Kucharova and redshirt sophomore Maja Dodik .

Qualifying rounds of 64 and 32 for singles are scheduled for Thursday. A round of 64 for doubles and rounds of 64 and 32 for singles play is slated for Friday.

Kucharova will face Emi Shivkumar from Loyola (Maryland) in the qualifying round of singles on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Nagato is slated to face Sara Ziodato from Virginia in the main draw on Friday, Oct. 20, while Dodik will face Sofiya Chekhlystova from Penn State also in the main draw.

The doubles team of Kucharova and Dodik will face Richmond’s Andrea Campodonico and Claire De Lu on Friday.