MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List.

All three are also Mountain State natives.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the annual award given to the best offensive or defensive lineman, or linebacker, in the country among FBS programs.

The trio were the only three Mountaineers named to the preseason watch list for the award.

Stills has recorded 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks, along with four tackles for loss. His most recent tackle for loss put him into a tie with Grant Wiley for most TFLs in WVU football history.