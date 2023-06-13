MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Head coach Neal Brown and West Virginia landed a 2024 wide receiver Thursday from one of the biggest powerhouses in high school football.

Three-star receiver Brandon Rehmann from St. Joseph’s Preparatory Academy in Philadelphia announced his commitment to WVU in a Twitter post Thursday evening. 247Sports lists Rehmann as the No. 115 receiver in the nation’s 2024 class, and the No. 23 wide receiver out of Pennsylvania. He chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Kentucky, Penn State, South Carolina and more.

He is the eighth addition to the 2024 class.

St. Joe’s is well-known for producing elite talent on the football field, such as NFL running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, as well as Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound receiver will join his former high school teammates Richard James and Josiah Trotter in Morgantown.