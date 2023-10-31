Tickets for the 2023-24 Mountaineer Wrestling season are now on sale. The West Virginia University wrestling team will have six regular-season home events that you can now purchase tickets for as of Tuesday, October 31.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission.

When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. When buying tickets in person at the WVU Coliseum ticket window, tickets will be $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors, and $3 for groups. The discounted online pricing will be available until the first bout of the match. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance online at WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate.

WVU student’s entry is free with a valid student I.D.

The WVU Athletics Marketing Office has also announced the 2023-24 WVU wrestling promotional slate for the season.

SEASON-LONG PROMOTIONS:

Weekday Happy Hour: During every weekday match this season, fans can enjoy half-price beverages beginning one hour prior to the start of the match until the first bout begins.

SINGLE-MATCH PROMOTIONS:

Sunday – Nov. 12 – Kent State, Cleveland State, Duke – 1 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: The quad will be free admission for all fans attending.

Sunday, Dec. 3 – Oklahoma – 2 p.m.

TRUE BLUE/ DOLLAR NIGHT: All fans are encouraged to wear blue as WVU battles

Oklahoma in the True Blue match. It will also be a Dollar Night, with tickets and select concessions available for only $1 each. This dual against the Sooners marks the first Weekday Happy Hour of the season as well, where fans can get half price beverages from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Fairmont State – 7 p.m.

YOUTH NIGHT/ UGLY SWEATER NIGHT: Join us for Ugly Sweater Night, as fans attending are encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters. It also marks Youth Night, where there will be a youth clinic held by the WVU wrestling team prior to the dual. What’s more, Tuesday’s contest is the second Weekday Happy Hour of the season, where fans can get half price beverages from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State – 1 p.m.

GOLD RUSH/ DOLLAR DAY/ MKC DAY

It will be a Gold Rush against Oklahoma State, as all fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the dual. The first 500 fans will be given a wrestling mat rally towel. It will also be a Dollar Day, with tickets and select concessions available for only $1 each. This contest marks the annual Mountaineer Kids Club Day! 2023-24 MKC members will be able to pick up their member t-shirts and the Kids Club mascot, Musket, will make a special appearance during the matches. Additionally, join us as we honor Mountaineers of the past for the squad’s annual alumni reunion match.

Friday, Jan. 26 – Missouri – 8 p.m.

MILITARY APPRECIATION: The matchup with Missouri will be our Military Appreciation Night, where we will honor military service members prior to the dual. Any military service members in attendance will also get free admission with a valid ID. It also marks the final Weekday Happy Hour of the season.

Sunday, Feb. 18 – Glenville State – 2 p.m.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST/ PINK DUAL/ SENIOR DAY: In conjunction with the WVU gymnastics team, this will be the return of Beauty and the Beast. Join us as wrestling takes on Glenville State and gymnastics plays host to Iowa State and Denver. This will also be the annual pink match, presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. Fans are encouraged to wear PINK in support of the fight against breast cancer. We will also honor our Mountaineer seniors prior to the final dual of the regular season.