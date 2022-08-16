WVU’s two representatives at the US Amateur completed their two rounds of stroke play, and it is likely their road in the competition will end there.

Trent Tipton and Westy McCabe finished their 36 holes in the first two days of the USGA’s premier tournament for amateurs, marking the second straight season in which a Mountaineer made a start. Tipton finished the opening phase with a 12-over 153, while McCabe logged a 21-over 162.

Tipton opened the first round on Monday at Aracola Country Club with a steady 2-over-par on the front, recording two birdies in the first six holes. His momentum slowed in the final three holes of the front, and continued as he finished the round with a 39 on the back to end at 76.

The Columbus, Ohio native opened Tuesday at The Ridgewood Country Club with a birdie, but that would be his only hole under par for the round. He finished the day 6-over par.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Tipton’s 12-over mark ties him for 227th place, and only the top 64 players earn a spot in the match play bracket.

McCabe struggled in his first round, shooting a birdie-free 82 on Monday to finish 12-over-par. His first nine on Tuesday finished with similar momentum, but he logged a 38 on the second nine with his only two birdies of the event coming on that side.

McCabe’s 21-over currently sits tied for 296th.

Four competitors currently lead the field at 3-under-par as of Tuesday afternoon. Hugo Townsend, a recent graduate of Boise State, is the only leader to finish all 36 holes after shooting a 3-under 67 on Tuesday. Also leading the field are Luke Gutschewski of Iowa State, Chris Franceour of Louisville and Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford.