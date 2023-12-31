FULL RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3tHPFAz

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. – On the final day of action inside the NOW Arena, redshirt sophomore Jordan Titus won the 141-pound championship, and three others placed in the top five to lead the No. 20 West Virginia University wrestling team to its grandest showing in Ken Kraft Midlands Championships history.

West Virginia accumulated 100.5 points throughout the two-day event to place third over 40 other programs. WVU’s placement smashed its previous best finish of 11th twice in 1989 and 2003. RV Penn secured the top spot (127.5), followed by RV Wisconsin (104.5), WVU, Michigan State (84.5), and RV Illinois (82.0) to round out the top five.

Individually, this performance marks the first tournament in Midlands’ history that WVU had multiple finalists in addition to having the most wrestlers competing in the finals out of any other team in one night (3). WVU’s four spots on the podium also broke the program’s previous record of three set in 2003 – Greg Jones (Champion) at 184, Matt Lebe (4th) at 157, and Joe Clarke (6th) at 141.

Titus, ranked No. 21 in the country at 141 pounds, went 5-0 on his way to capturing the title. He improves to 17-0 overall as well as 5-0 against ranked opponents after scoring an 18-3 technical fall over No. 16 CJ Composto of Penn in the championship bout.

The Center Moriches, New York, native’s championship victory also marked just the second time a Mountaineer took home the crown at the annual event and first since three-time national champion Greg Jones claimed the crown at 184 pounds in 2003.

Senior Peyton Hall (165) and true freshman Ty Watters (149) added a pair of runner-up finishes to conclude the midseason tournament. Watters, ranked No. 26 in the country at 149 pounds, collected three ranked wins over No. 33 Douglas Terry (Cleveland State), No. 16 Kannon Webster (Illinois), and No. 11 Corbyn Munson (Central Michigan) to punch his ticket to the finals, while No. 12 Hall picked up four straight bonus-point wins to set up a meeting in the finals with No. 6 Dean Hamiti (Wisconsin) in a rematch from the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Additionally, redshirt freshman Brody Conley (174) placed fifth after going 6-2 in his second appearance at Midlands. Conley previously claimed third at last year’s showcase while competing unattached as a freshman.

The Mountaineers open the new year on Sunday, Jan. 7, against Colombia in Cage Fury Fighting Championships' (CFFC) "Battle on the Boardwalk" at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.