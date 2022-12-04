Former Mountaineer Tony Fields II has appeared in every game this year for the Cleveland Browns, but until recently, has been used sparingly on defense this season. However, the second-year NFL linebacker did receive the first start of his career last week versus Tampa Bay, coming up with four total tackles and a tackle for loss.

Fields made an impact once again this Sunday.

Rushing the passer on a blitz package, Fields came off the left edge of the offensive line. One of his teammates got to Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen first, forcing Allen to make a throw. The pass attempt was batted in the air by Chase Winovich.

Fields caught the batted ball just beyond the Houston 15-yard line, and ran untouched to the house for the first touchdown of his career.

Former #WVU play maker Tony Fields comes up with pick-six!

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 04: Tony Fields II #42 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass, which he would return for a touchdown, during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Fields appeared in the 22nd of his two-year NFL career on Sunday.

Entering play against the Texans, Fields had recorded 15 total tackles and a tackle for loss in his career.

In one season at West Virginia, Fields appeared in nine games during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He recorded 88 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and an interception.

He was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft.