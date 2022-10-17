MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He shares the honor with TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns in the win over the Bears. Mathis’ performance counted for WVU’s most rushing yards in a game since Leddie Brown ran for 195 against Kansas on Oct. 17, 2020.

It was just the third time he has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in a single game in his career, and just the second time he has tallied multiple rushing touchdowns in a game.

Mathis scored the game’s opening touchdown against Baylor. He then scored the game’s final touchdown, which gave the Mountaineers a three-point lead, 40-37, midway through the fourth quarter.

Legg secured the victory for West Virginia with a 22-yard game-winning field goal, which sailed through the uprights with 33 seconds remaining. The specialist told reporters after the game that he was calm in the moment, and was even wondering what his mom was doing in the moments leading up to his go-ahead kick.

It was one of two successful field goal attempts against the Bears for Legg. He was also a perfect 5-for-5 on extra-point tries.

Legg has yet to miss a kick this season. He is a perfect 10-for-10 on field goal attempts, and is 24-for-24 on extra-point opportunities.

Thursday marked the Charleston native’s eleventh multi-field goal performance of his career. He has three such games this season.

Legg ranks eighth in program history in career field goals made with 36, meaning he is three shy of tying Evan Staley for seventh on that list.