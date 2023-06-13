MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia baseball team earned All-East Region status from the ABCA on Tuesday. Sophomore second basemen JJ Wetherholt was named to the first team while graduate starting pitcher Blaine Traxel and junior relief pitcher Carlson Reed earned spots on the second team.



Wetherholt is the first Mountaineer to make the first team since Alek Manoah in 2019 and the 34th overall dating back to 1983. Reed and Traxel become the 23rd and 24th WVU players to earn spots on the second team with the most recent being Trey Braithwaite a season ago.



Wetherholt put up the greatest offensive season in WVU history as he hit a nation-leading .449 with 16 home runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 60 RBI, 67 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases. He is also among the NCAA leaders with 1.84 hits per game (first) and a .787 slugging percentage (9th).



It adds to his list of accolades as he has already been named Big 12 Player of the Year, NCBWA District 2 Player of the Year, a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Bobby Bragan Award, a Collegiate Baseball First-Team All-American, and a CSC First-Team Academic All-American.



In his first and only year with the Mountaineers, Traxel made quite an impression as he went 7-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 77 strikeouts against just 23 walks. He led the nation with five complete games and was near the top of the nation’s leaderboard with 105.0 innings pitched.



Reed transitioned to the bullpen this season and became a dominant force for the Mountaineers. He went 2-1 with seven saves and a 2.61 ERA, including a 1.76 ERA in Big 12 play. The Marietta, Georgia native struck out 60 batters in 38.0 innings pitched and held conference opponents to a .167 batting average.