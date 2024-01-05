MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after WVU defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen committed to the Country Roads Trust, the WVU football defensive line receives a boost.

Former Troy defensive lineman T.J. Jackson committed to WVU Friday evening in a Twitter post.

Jackson spent the last four seasons with the Trojans after committing to Troy as a two-star prospect in 2019. His most successful season came as a sophomore in 2022 when he recorded eight sacks and 23 total tackles and captured a First-Team All-Sun Belt honor. As a junior, he logged 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 11 games of work.

He finished his Troy career with 94 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four pass deflections.

Jackson’s commitment comes at a timely moment for WVU football, who recently lost defensive linemen Mike Lockhart and Tomiwa Durojaiye to the transfer portal.