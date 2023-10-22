Mary Tucker’s run of success continued Saturday at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile. Tucker was one of two West Virginia University rifle athletes competing in the air rifle finals.

Tucker earned her place in the women’s finals with the second-best score in the field at 630.2. The reigning GARC Shooter of the Year with WVU earned a bronze medal and a third-place finish by shooting a 226.3 score in the final round.

Fellow Mountaineer junior Gavin Barnick had the fourth-best score in the men’s 10m air rifle field heading into the finals on Saturday. He tallied a 183.5 score to claim fifth place.

Barnick and Tucker still have more competing left to do in Chile.

Both will compete in the mixed team air rifle qualifying at 7 a.m. ET on Monday. Tucker is part of the United States’ first team, with Barnick part of the US’s second squad. If they perform well enough in the qualifying round, they will compete for more hardware later that morning.

Tucker will also be in action in the women’s 3 x 20 smallbore competition, which begins on Wednesday.