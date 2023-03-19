MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 19, 2023) – Sophomore Max Green and freshman Westy McCabe posted Top 25 finishes to lead the West Virginia University golf team at the Schenkel Invitational in Statesboro, Georgia.

Both WVU golfers finished tied for 24th place at 2-over-par after three days of competition. Green shot 76-67-75=218, while McCabe recorded rounds of 70-74-74=218.

Junior Jackson Davenport finished at 5-over-par with rounds of 73-73-75=221, while junior Oli Ménard had rounds of 79-77-76-232 (+16) and junior Will Stakel recorded scores of 79-78-76=233 (+17).

As a team, the Mountaineers finished in 12th place with rounds of 298-291-300=889 (+25).

“We have to continue to stick with our routine, trust our preparation and then go out and execute quality golf shots and quality decisions,” coach Sean Covich said. “Once we learn to put all those things together, we will see success. These guys have talent, the future is bright, but right now, we are continuing to gain experience the hard way. Eventually, these experiences will pay off.”

The Mountaineers will return to action on Sunday for The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Charleston, South Carolina.