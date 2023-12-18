Shortly after the third quarter of Monday morning’s contest against Wright State came to an end, Mark Kellogg entered the huddle with the undefeated start to this season on the line.

Unbeknownst to Kellogg and his team at the time, their 9-0 start had the Mountaineers on the edge of the AP Top 25 once again. However, West Virginia remains unranked.

WVU received 37 votes in this week’s women’s basketball AP Top 25. Those votes moved WVU closer to being nationally ranked for the first time since 2021, though the Mountaineers are still two spots behind 25th-ranked TCU (11-0).

West Virginia moved to 10-0 Monday with a gusty 77-72 comeback win over the visiting Raiders. The win didn’t count toward this week’s voting but could be a step toward getting ranked come next week.

“When you’re 10-0, you should definitely be in that consideration. So, without a doubt, I think we’re one of those teams,” Kellogg said post-game. “The Penn State win obviously helped. It hasn’t been the most difficult schedule, but I think we’re, what, [24] in the NET, which takes a lot of things into play.”

Only six of the 23 teams ranked above West Virginia in the NET rankings are undefeated. Seven have at least two losses.

West Virginia entered this week as one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Mountaineers forced at least 20 turnovers for the ninth time this season Monday. By forcing Wright State into committing 25 giveaways, WVU’s defense has now hit that number seven times, including each of the last five games.

Led by JJ Quinerly’s six-steal performance, WVU also collected 11 steals on the day, marking the eighth time this group has tallied double-digit swipes in one game.

Asked if she had a message for the AP voters as to why West Virginia should be ranked, Quinerly said, “I can’t say about everybody else’s opinion, but honestly, our team, we are a great team. And I think we should be in that position.”

West Virginia entered Monday among the 20 best teams in the country in the following statistics: steals per game (No. 2 – 14.8), turnovers forced per game (3 – 25.1), three-point shooting percentage (16 – 38.3), assists per game (17 – 19.2), and field goal percentage (20 – 48.0%). The Mountaineers also began the day leading the nation in collecting a steal on 19.7 percent of its opponents’ possessions this year.

“When you start to look at some of the metrics, I think our efficiency — outside of tonight — has been pretty good, which warrants a Top 25 consideration, which, I guess, we’re right there,” said Kellogg. “We didn’t play last week, so we didn’t get any help from a win or anything. We had the same record we did [last week] as we did this Monday.”

The Mountaineers are looking to be ranked for the first time since Mike Carey was in charge of the program in 2021. With 10 straight wins to begin this season, Kellogg’s first WVU team has tied Carey’s 2002-03 squad for the fourth-best start to a campaign in program history.

“[Being ranked] would mean something special for this program, no doubt,” added Kellogg.

West Virginia has just one more chance to prove it is a Top 25 team before beginning Big 12 play on Dec. 30. That comes this Thursday at 2 p.m. ET against visiting Niagara.