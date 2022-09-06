West Virginia may not have come out on top on the scoreboard at the Backyard Brawl, but the Mountaineers did win the battle in at least one category: uniforms.

The Mountaineers debuted their new Nike Country Roads Uniform, which celebrated the roadways and transportation layout of the state.

The uniforms received praise from the ESPN College GameDay crew prior to kickoff on Thursday, and have been named the best uniform in the country in Week 1 of the college football season by an outlet dedicated to college uniforms.

UNISWAG has named the Country Roads Uniform as the best uniform in the NCAA for Week 1.

West Virginia’s jersey combo topped a Top 10 list that included four other Power 5 programs, including Big 12 foe Oklahoma State.

Pitt’s uniform did not crack the Top 10.

The Backyard Brawl is the only game that the Country Roads Uniform is only scheduled to be worn in, according to WVU Athletics.

West Virginia (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) faces Kansas (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday in the home-opener at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.