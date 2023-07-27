Colorado to return to Big 12 after previously serving as a member from 1996-2010

In a rapid turn of events, the University of Colorado is set to make its return to the Big 12 conference for the 2024-25 academic year, which is 13 years after it made the switch to the Pac-12.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously on Wednesday to formally invite Colorado to join the Big 12. The Colorado Board of Regents met on Thursday to discuss the invitation, and they approved the move Thursday afternoon.

The Big 12 responded when commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement shortly after:

“They’re back,” Yormark said, confirming Colorado’s return to the league.

Colorado previously served as a member of the Big 12 from 1996-2010.

Because Colorado will leave the Pac-12 at the same time as the conference’s expiring media rights deal, it will not have to pay an exit fee to the Pac-12.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Colorado will receive the full Big 12 media rights’ payouts, which are projected to average almost $32 million per year from 2025-2031.

The Big 12 will function as a 14-team league this season with the additions of Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF before Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC following the upcoming academic year.