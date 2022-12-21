MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham won’t need to travel too far to get to college, as the Morgantown native is set to join West Virginia after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Braham is WVU’s fifth signing in its 2023 class and the first from the Mountain State. This continues a trend for WVU coach Neal Brown, who has succeeded in recruiting many of West Virginia’s top in-state prospects in his tenure.

The son of WVU Sports Hall of Famer Rich Braham, the prospect from University High helped lead the Hawks to a 12-seed in the state playoffs. He caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from the tight end spot against Hurricane, but his team was blown out 56-13 and eliminated in the first round.

Braham is the second-ranked prospect in the Mountain State according to Rivals and a consensus three-star recruit.

His father Rich started 37 games for West Virginia in the early 1990s and was a senior captain in 1993, helping Mountaineer running back Robert Walker set the program record with 1,250 rushing yards. That year, he was selected as the undefeated WVU squad’s MVP as he earned All-Big East and All-America honors before moving on to a lengthy career in the NFL.

Braham is one of two WVU legacies in the 2023 class with defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr., and one of three NFL legacies including Josiah Trotter.