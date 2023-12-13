MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum.

The Big 12 home opener against Kansas State (Jan. 9), presented by Chick-fil-A, will feature the popular halftime act, featured on College Gameday earlier this season, speed painter Evan Struck.

Mark your calendar on Saturday, Jan. 13, when the Mountaineers take on Texas, presented by Go Mart, for the annual Gold Rush game. All fans in attendance will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Coca-Cola and are encouraged to wear Gold to the game. Halftime entertainment will feature the amazing balancing act of Christian and Scooby.

WVU will return to the Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 20 to take on Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy. It will be the annual Stripe the Coliseum game. All fans sitting in even numbered sections and WVU students are encouraged to wear Gold and all fans sitting in odd numbered sections are encouraged to wear Blue. A full map can be found at wvusports.com/stripethecoliseum. Halftime entertainment for the game against the Jayhawks will showcase the Troy Pop Rocks Jump Rope Team.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the BYU Cougars will visit the WVU Coliseum, presented by Highmark West Virginia, and fans will enjoy a halftime performance from the Spyros Bros.

The first men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader date of the season will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 as the WVU women’s basketball team faces Oklahoma at 1 p.m., and the men’s basketball team will face Baylor at 6 p.m., presented by the West Virginia Lottery. This will be the annual True Blue game for men’s basketball team. All fans are encouraged to wear blue to the game. Fans will be treated to a halftime performance by Go Dog Show frisbee dogs at both contests.

The second doubleheader of the season will take place on Saturday, March 2. The women’s basketball team will face TCU at 1 p.m., and the men’s basketball team will take on Texas Tech, presented by Par Mar Stores, at 6 p.m. Halftime entertainment at both games will show case the Xpogo stunt team.

The 2023-24 regular season home finale, Senior Day against TCU, presented by Mountaineer RV, is on March 6. Arrive to your seats early as the Mountaineers will honor their senior class prior to the game.

Big 12 Conference single-game tickets are now on sale at WVUGAME.com.