MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving head coach Vic Riggs has announced the 15 student-athletes who will join the men’s and women’s rosters for the 2023-24 season.

“I’d like to welcome this group of young men and women to the Mountaineer swimming and diving family,” Riggs said. “Each brings a strong work ethic to their athletics and academics. I look forward to their immediate impact on our program.”

Peter Horan

Sandy Hook, Conn. | Newtown High School

Events: Backstroke/Freestyle

Horan on WVU: “I am an outdoors person and WVU is a perfect setting for that!”

Ian McKinney

Charlotte, N.C. | Marvin Ridge High School

Events: Distance freestyle/Butterfly

McKinney on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the resources for student-athletes as well as the connection I felt I made with the school, coaches and teammates.”

Parker Sterlitz

Leechburg, Pa. | Kiski Area High School

Events: Freestyle/Butterfly

Sterlitz on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the amazing culture, the prominent business program, and great people that make me feel at home.”

Preston Bennett

Buckhannon, W.Va. | Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Events: Freestyle

Bennett on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the great team culture, coaching staff, and facilities. I also get to fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a Mountaineer and representing my home state.”

Trevor Hudson

Spotsylvania, Pa. | Riverbend High School

Events: Distance freestyle/IM

Hudson on WVU: “I chose WVU because I like the environment the team and coaches create and the swimming facilities.”

Owen Michael Recker

Perrysburg, Ohio | Perrysburg High School

Events: Diving

Recker on WVU: “I chose WVU because I really liked the environment here on campus, the team and how well they welcomed me before I was even on the team. I felt at home.”

Frankie McCutchan

Morgantown, W.Va. | University High School | West Chester University

Events: Distance freestyle

McCutchan on WVU: “I chose WVU because I felt like I could align myself to the program and its values. I felt like I really connected with the team and the environment. The coaching staff felt like a great fit for me as well. Growing up in Morgantown around the WVU swim and dive program, it was always an aspiration of mine to be part of this team.”

Ivan Puskovitch

West Chester, Pa. | Episcopal Academy | USC

Events: Distance freestyle/IM

Puskovitch on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the exceptional coaching staff, the team environment, and the program’s undeniable upwards trajectory. It’s the perfect place for me to balance earning a master’s degree while I pursue my Olympic dreams.”

Delaney Cox

Williamsburg, Va. | Lafayette High School

Events: Backstroke/Freestyle

Cox on WVU: “I chose WVU because it just felt like home. The campus has the “big school” atmosphere that I was looking for with tons of resources to help me be successful. The swim team is inviting and fun. They are one big family, and I knew that was something I wanted to be part of.”

Chloe Hickman

Villa Park, Calif. | Foothill High School (Santa Ana)

Events: Butterfly/Breaststroke/IM

Hickman on WVU: “I chose WVU because I fell in love with the team atmosphere and environment as well as the campus right away. The coaches and my future teammates were so kind and welcoming, and I already felt at home. West Virginia also offers my preferred major of forensics which made me fall in love with the school even more.”

Victoria Kidney

Glen Dale, W.Va. | John Marshall High School

Events: Backstroke/Butterfly

Kidney on WVU: “I chose WVU not only for its state-of-the-art research capabilities as a designated R1 Research Institution, but more notably, because of the incredible connections I found myself making the moment I stepped on campus. From the swimmers to the coaching staff, and, later, some professors I interacted with, I felt overwhelmingly welcomed and at home.”

Alyssa Martel

Bristow, Va. | Patriot High School

Events: Freestyle/IM

Martel on WVU: “I decided to choose WVU because it felt like home. There was an immediate family feeling that made WVU stick out to me.”

Maddie Smutny

Cutler Bay, Fla. | Cutler Bay Senior High School

Events: Butterfly/Freestyle

Smutny on WVU: “I chose WVU because of the team atmosphere and the coaches. They were all so welcoming and made me feel like I was already part of the team when I visited!”

Makenna Wozny

Matthews, N.C. | Providence Senior High School

Events: Freestyle

Wozny on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because it has so much to offer. Between the amazing and supportive coaching staff, the family atmosphere of the team, and the top academics, it provides a place where I could grow both as a swimmer and as a student. When I went to WVU on my visit, it felt like home.”

Amari Brown-Swint

Lower Merion, Pa. | Lower Merion High School | NC State

Events: Diving

Brown-Swint on WVU: “I chose West Virginia because it felt like the right place, and where God is calling me to.”