The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Victor Scott II loves to steal bases, and he knows that is the strength of his game, but he also doesn’t want people to forget about his bat.

After all, it’s impossible to steal without being on-base.

“The production is there at the plate. That’s the only reason I’m able to [steal] so many bags is because I’m [frequently] on base, essentially.”

He’s not wrong, either. Only one player – Scott’s Peoria Chiefs teammate Nathan Church (77) – has more hits than Scott (72) & in the Class-A Midwest League of MiLB. He also has the most triples (8) in the league, and a .372 on-base percentage.

“I’m not necessarily trying to do too much,” he said. “I’m just trying to get on-base for the people behind me [who] could be high-pop guys in the lineup, middle-of-the-order guys. If I can get on-base [and] get a single or something, then steal second, then I’m in scoring position at that point…[I am trying] to put myself in the best position to score for those guys.”

That was one of the lessons he learned in his first MLB spring training a few months ago. But the approach also shares a striking resemblance to the ever-popular “Mazey Ball” of West Virginia.

The pitching undoubtedly becomes more difficult with each stop up the ladder of an MLB organization. Scott did not seem to skip a beat with his promotion from Low-A Palm Beach to High-A Peoria. If he wants to play in the big leagues, he will have to remain consistent.

“As you refine who you are, then you can take that to each level and begin to showcase your abilities at each level as you go up, he said. “Hitting is definitely one of the hardest parts of the game, so if you’re not always continuously trying to get better at hitting, the game is going to pass you in some form or fashion.”

It helps to have the resources of a professional organization. With the various swing and pitch trackers available in club houses, there is plenty of data to analyze all parts of each players’ game.

“Once you know your weaknesses, you can devise a plan in order to [turn] those weakness into strengths,” he said. “Which is what we did during the offseason in the Cardinals organization through minicamps and what-not.”

He is on-pace to record 146 hits and 102 steals this season.