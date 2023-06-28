The art of stealing bases (and more) with Victor Scott II – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU baseball product Victor Scott II is arguably the best base stealer in professional baseball right now. On this edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, Scott joins Ryan Decker to detail his base-stealing prowess, reflect on his Mountaineer career, and share what it was like to be invited to an MLB Spring Training.

Former Mountaineer speedster Victor Scott II will make his first appearance at the Double-A level of the minor leagues this evening. He is scheduled to bat leadoff and play center field for the Springfield Cardinals.

Scott was promoted to Double-A on Monday, the same day he was named as one of the outfielders for the All-Star Futures Game.

The outfielder leads all professional baseball players with 50 steals this season. He now brings his great speed element and base-stealing threat to the Springfield Cardinals.

Scott is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals minor league system.

Through 66 games this year at the High-A level, Scott owns a .282 batting average, 75 hits, 44 runs, and 19 extra-base hits.

He is the latest former Mountaineer to get promoted. Paul McIntosh recently moved up to Triple-A within the Miami Marlins farm system.