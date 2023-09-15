MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Something changed after WVU volleyball’s three-set loss to Old Dominion Thursday.

Head coach Reed Sunahara’s team went on to win six of the next seven sets against North Dakota State and Robert Morris to finish the Mountaineer Invitational with a 2-1 record.

The Mountaineers (6-6) defeated Robert Morris (3-8) in four sets Friday evening in a battle that initially looked like might go the distance.

WVU won the first set 34-32 in a back-and-forth slugfest that saw the Colonials play for five unsuccessful set-points. Bailey Miller and Hailey Green – WVU’s leading point-scorers on the season – recorded back to back kills to win the set.

After losing the second set 25-21, the Mountaineers responded with back-to-back blowout sets (25-13, 25-13) to complete the victory.

Freshman middle blocker Maddy McGath set a season-high in kills with 17 after she previously recorded her season-high 11 kills against Old Dominion Thursday. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo recorded 40-plus assists for the fifth time this season.

Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas set a season-high in digs with 30.

WVU resumes Big 12 play next week with back-to-back matches against Iowa State Thursday and Friday in Morgantown. Both games will start at 6 p.m. ET>