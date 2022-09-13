WVU took its second loss of the season in the

Here are this week’s nominees:

QB JT Daniels

Key stats: 28-of-40 passing, 355 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Daniels had yet another strong performance as a Mountaineer, throwing for the third-highest passing total of his career. He was nearly perfect to start the game, completing 14 of his first 15 passes.

Despite the tragic end to the game, Daniels again showed a lot of promise both with his feet and his arm. He continued his reliable connection with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, finding the junior wide receiver for 11 completions. That duo could be deadly moving forward, as they torched the Jayhawk defense for a 67-yard score.

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Key stats: 11 receptions, 152 yards, 2 touchdowns

Ford-Wheaton more than made up for his tough finish against Pitt, putting up his career-high in receiving against the Jayhawks.

He is currently the top receiver in the Big 12 through two games with 249 yards and four touchdowns. Those numbers also put Ford-Wheaton in the top 10 in every category nationally — not bad for a guy that didn’t even make the Belitnikoff Award watch list.

RB CJ Donaldson

Key stats: 13 carries, 48 yards, two touchdowns; 3 catches, 4 yards

Donaldson wasn’t quite as prolific as he was in week one, but he was still a key piece to the offense. The freshman has been (literally and figuratively) massive in WVU’s ground game resurgence and scored both of WVU’s rushing touchdowns on the game. That gets Donaldson’s total up to three scores on the season.

His impact goes beyond the box score as well, as he has gone two games without missing a block in pass protection according to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.