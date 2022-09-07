Huggins: "I've been blessed, man. I've been blessed to be places, and be around people who had a great grasp on our business."

West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with the media about his upcoming enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Huggins is the proud owner of 916 wins as a college basketball head coach, which is the fourth-most in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. He has been selected as a national coach of the year by multiple publications and groups over the course of his career.

Huggins is also just the second coach to collect 300 or more victories at two different schools. His friend Roy Williams is the other.

Gold and Blue Nation will have continued coverage of Huggins’ enshrinement and induction into the Hall of Fame over the coming days.