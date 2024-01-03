MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Cincinnati women’s basketball head coach Katrina Merriweather spoke with the media following Cincinnati’s 68-53 loss to WVU in Morgantown Wednesday night.

Merriweather discussed WVU’s suffocating press, her team’s lack of depth, and a strong second half from the Bearcats in which they outscored the Mountaineers by two points.

