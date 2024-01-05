WVU guard Jayla Hemingway spoke with media members Friday ahead of No. 24 WVU’s matchup with No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET at the WVU Coliseum on ESPN+.

She discussed her improvements in her three-point shooting game, the culture of head coach Mark Kellogg’s locker room and more.

