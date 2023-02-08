MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The return of college baseball is upon us.

On Wednesday, WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey held a video conference to preview his club’s 2023 campaign, which begins Feb. 17. The Mountaineers will open their season with a three-game series against Georgia Southern.

Mazey’s crew is picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 Conference this season. Last year, despite a solid resume, the Mountaineers failed to make the NCAA Tournament. They were eliminated from the league tournament after going 0-2, marking a disappointing end to a promising season.

The Mountaineers have added 15 freshmen entering the 2023 season, and Mazey has big expectations for a handful of those players. He also thinks highly of his pitching staff, including lefty Ben Hampton, who is coming off a tremendous summer in the Cape Cod League.

Watch Mazey’s remarks at the top of this page, and stick with Gold and Blue Nation for more coverage of WVU baseball throughout the season.