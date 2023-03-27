MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Scouts from 28 NFL teams attended WVU football’s pro day Monday afternoon at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.

After showing out at the NFL Combine, both Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton participated in select drills.

Stills, a Fairmont native, said he’s trying to soak up the experience as much as he can, while still focusing on his goal of being selected when the NFL Draft rolls around at the end of April:

Stills performed well at the NFL Combine, posting one of the top 40-yard dash times for a defensive tackle.

Ford-Wheaton also ran a fast 40 at the Combine, clocking in with a 4.38, which ranked him in the top five among wide receivers, but it was his vertical that really drew the attention of scouts in Indianapolis.

The wideout from North Carolina didn’t run the 40 at pro day, but he did run routes and catch passes in front of scouts:

Ford-Wheaton said he plans to remain in the area between now and the draft, working with WVU football strength coach Mike Joseph to back into what he considers “game shape.”

Fellow wide receiver Sam James did run the 40 and participated in other drills. Notably, James has put on some weight since his final game at WVU last season. He said strength training has been his focus as he prepares for a potential pro opportunity:

James’ best time in the 40-yard dash was a 4.5, the fastest recorded at Monday’s event. He also ran a 4.24 in the 20-yard shuttle.

The player who threw passes to Ford-Wheaton and James at pro day was none other than Jarret Doege, the former WVU quarterback who completed his final season of eligibility at Troy last fall.

Doege competed for three schools — Bowling Green, WVU and Troy — during his six collegiate seasons. He threw for more than 11,000 career yards, amassing more than half that total in Morgantown. His 6,453 passing yards rank fifth all-time at WVU.

Both wide receivers remarked that they still had chemistry with Doege, who started at quarterback for the Mountaineers for two full seasons and part of a third, and felt they hadn’t lost a beat.

The event spanned roughly three hours, featuring drills for offensive, defensive and special teams players.

Before it began, head coach Neal Brown shared his thoughts on some of the participants. Watch his most recent press conference at the top of this page.