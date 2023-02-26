The WVU rifle program earned its 15th GARC Conference Championship title on Sunday.
Hayhurst Family head coach Jon Hammond and junior markswoman Tal Engler reacted to the conference title, and Engler’s individual title in smallbore.
by: Ryan Decker
by: Ryan Decker
