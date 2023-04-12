MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia football team learned of the latest addition to its roster on Wednesday.

Former Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop announced on social media that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Bishop entered the transfer portal in late February, and West Virginia offered him a spot on its roster in early March.

According to his player profile on Minnesota’s football roster, Bishop has two years of eligibility remaining, including the 2023 season. The Louisville, Kentucky native previously played for Western Kentucky, and spent one season with the Golden Gophers.

Bishop earned All-Conference USA first team honors as a defensive back, and Conference USA honorable mention recognition as a kick returner, after the 2021 season. He was named the conference’s defensive player of the week on Nov. 6, 2021. It was after that season he transferred to play for PJ Fleck in the Big Ten.

Bishop played in all 13 games last season for Minnesota. He made 29 tackles, one sack, and was credited with one pass breakup. Eleven of those tackles came over a two-game stretch against Illinois and Penn State.

In 36 career games at Western Kentucky, Bishop tallied 76 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He also returned 32 kickoffs for 799 yards (24.97 yds/ret) during his time with the Hilltoppers.