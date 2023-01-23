MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 10 Akron University, 4743-4695, on Sunday in Akron, Ohio.

“We’re pleased with another good match today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “Many members of the team made some good adjustments from yesterday and were able to put in really solid performances.”

The Mountaineers outshot the Zips in both disciplines, with WVU taking smallbore 2362-2329 and air rifle 2381-2366.

“I think even more positive is that there is still a lot of room to improve,” coach Hammond said. “I don’t think we had any personal bests today, yet we still had a very solid team result, and I believe our third highest aggregate score ever.”

West Virginia Senior Mary Tucker topped the individual leaderboard with an aggregate score of 1195, including a 596 in smallbore and a 599 in air rifle. The Sarasota, Florida, native earned first in both disciplines and tied her season best mark in air rifle, while she fell one point short of tying her aggregate personal best.

Six Mountaineers finished inside the top 10 of the individual match leaderboard, including four of the top five spots. Junior Molly McGhin followed for WVU, earning second with an aggregate score of 1187. McGhin claimed second in both disciplines with a 591 in smallbore and a 596 in air rifle, respectively. The Griffin, Georgia, native set a career best in smallbore, while setting her season high in aggregate.

Fifth-year senior Verena Zaisberger, senior Malori Brown and senior Akihito Shimizu rounded out the top seven for West Virginia. Zaisberger secured fourth place, notching a 586 in smallbore and a 596 in air rifle for an aggregate score of 1182. Brown shot a 1181 for fifth place, with 589 points in smallbore and 592 in air rifle. Shimizu closed out the Mountaineers top-five, shooting a 1178. The Tokushima, Japan, native registered a 586 in smallbore and a 592 in air rifle.

Senior Calista Smoyer also finished in the top 10 for WVU. Smoyer took ninth, putting up a 583 in smallbore and a 592 in air rifle for a 1175 aggregate score.

Junior Matt Sanchez Sanchez, sophomore Natalie Perrin and freshman Visnu Pandian also competed for WVU. Sanchez closed the match with 1173 aggregate points, with 579 in smallbore and 594 in air rifle. Perrin notched a 579 in smallbore and a 592 in air rifle for an aggregate of 1171. Pandian followed her with a 1129 aggregate score, tallying a 546 in smallbore and 583 in air rifle.

“Still lots of work to do and another conference match this weekend, so we’ll keep working and trying to find more ways to improve,” coach Hammond said.

West Virginia continues the compaign on Saturday, Jan. 28, as it faces off against No. 9 Navy. Action is set to begin at 8 a.m. ET, and live stats for compeittion against Navy can be found on WVUsports.com.