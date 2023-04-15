RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/41rVpJY

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team wrapped up day one of competition at the Bison Outdoor Classic hosted by Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 15 at Christy Matthewson Memorial Stadium.

Redshirt senior Hayley Jackson and junior Mikenna Vanderheyden claimed top-ten finishes for WVU. Jackson earned fifth, crossing the finish line at 4:18.34. Jackson just missed her personal best, as she ran a 4:18.29 1,500 at the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Round. Vanderheyden took tenth with a time of 4:24.16, narrowly missing her personal best as well. Vanderheyden earned her personal best at the Stanford Invitational on March 31 with a time of 4:23.56.

Sophomore Megan Weaver competed in her first 1,500-meter run since the WVU Last Chance meet on May 7, 2022, and completed the event in 4:50.86. Freshman Alex Fleck also ran the 1,500 meters. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native finished the race at 5:01.78. Fleck ran her debut 1,500 at the George Mason Ebanks Invitational on April 8, 2023. Additionally, senior Sada Wright notched a discus throw of 38.07 meters.

West Virginia continues the campaign with the first of two consecutive weekends of split-squad action. The Mountaineers host the Mountaineer Showcase at The Track & Field Complex at Mylan Park in Morgantown, while part of the squad travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to compete in the Virginia Challenge hosted by the University of Virginia. Live stats are available on WVUsports.com.