MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite earning a trio of nationally-ranked decisions from redshirt freshmen Davin Rhoads (133) and Jordan Titus (141) as well as senior Scott Joll (174), the West Virginia University wrestling team (7-4, 1-4 Big 12) fell to No. 3 Iowa State (13-2, 6- Big 12) by a final score of 20-13 inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday night.

Friday’s night attendance of 1,494 passionate fans marked the third largest in the program history and most since February 18, 2018, when West Virginia claimed a 25-13 victory over Clarion (4,517).

“I think we had our chances against a top three team, so I told our guys that they are a really good team, and we are a good team,” said fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn. “It’s like every coach in every sport, you don’t want to lose, but when you’re in a heater with the number three team in the country. We’re getting there.”

No. 9 Killian Cardinale opened the dual meet with a 3-2 decision over ISU’s Caleb Fuessley, before redshirt freshmen Rhoads and Titus propelled the Mountaineers to a 10-0 lead through the first three matches. Titus scored a takedown and turned it into a four-point near fall as time expired to gain the first bonus-point victory of the night.

Iowa State responded by winning the next three matches including major decision at 149 pounds to force tie the dual up at 10-10.

At 174 pounds, Joll gained an early takedown and added four points off a near fall to give WVU back the lead at 13-0.

The Cyclones rounded out the dual with three more victories to escape with a seven-point win.

The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum to face off against No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 5, where fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer for the annual Pink Match, presented by the WVU Cancer Institute. Dual time is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Match Results

125: No. 9 Killian Cardinale (WVU) vs. Caleb Fuessley (ISU), 3-2

133: Davin Rhoads (WVU) dec. HM Zach Redding (ISU), 6-2

141: HM Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. HM Casey Swiderski (ISU), 11-3

149: No. 9 Paniro Johnson (ISU) major dec. No. 21 Sam Hillegas (WVU), 14-4

157: HM Jason Kraisser dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 5-3

165: No. 2 David Carr (ISU) dec. No. 11 Peyton Hall (WVU), 8-2

174: Scott Joll (WVU) dec. HM Julien Broderson (ISU), 8-2

184: No. 4 Marcus Coleman (ISU) dec. HM Anthony Carman (WVU, 9-5

197: No. 3 Yonger Bastida (ISU) major dec. HM Austin Cooley (WVU), 17-8

HWT: No. 9 Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. No. 19 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 4-2