Bob Huggins yells out during game against UAB (Photo: Ryan Decker/Gold and Blue Nation)

Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings.

Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.

West Virginia has also taken a slight dip in the NET, as it now sits at No. 15 in the rankings.

The Mountaineers are back in action Monday night, as they conclude their two-game road trip with another Big 12 contest against Oklahoma State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

West Virginia will return home after that contest. Four of their following five games will be played at home.