The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.

Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell racked up 12 assists to lead WVU, while tallying five kills and five digs. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the way for West Virginia with seven kills. Miller also leads WVU for the season with 262 kills.

The Mountaineers (7-18, 0-12 Big 12) fell to the Wildcats (14-11, 5-7 Big 12) in three sets. WVU started off strong and fought hard in each set but ultimately fell to Kansas State.

Additionally, West Virginia notched 27 kills and 31 digs in the match.

The squad returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 12, when it travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to square off against Big 12 Conference foe Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Live streaming and live stats for the match can be found on WVUSports.com.



