MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20 for a pair of matches. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Thursday’s match will feature Pink Night, presented by the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against breast cancer. Pink rally towels will be given to the first 200 fans in attendance and pink t-shirts will be available with a $10 donation to the WVU Medicine Cancer Institute.

Friday is the homecoming and alumni welcome back match. Foam fingers will be given to the first 200 fans in attendance. Both matches will feature the weeknight happy hour deal and select concession items will be half-off from 5 p.m. until first serve.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, will open at 5 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Daniel Woods will have the call of Thursday’s contest, and Andrew Caridi will have the call Friday on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated TCU in a five-set match, 3-2 on Oct. 14. Saturday’s victory over the Horned Frogs marked the first conference victory for the squad since Nov. 27, 2021.

Thursday’s match will mark the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Bearcats since 2011. Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 12-2.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the team with 272 kills, followed by sophomore outside hitter Bailey Miller with 221. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo has collected 704 assists this season and leads the Big 12 Conference in total assists. Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas totals for 278 digs, and 3.86 digs per set. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the Mountaineers with 53 total blocks.