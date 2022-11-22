MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football team heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the final game of the regular season. This will be the last chance for this Mountaineer team to take the field this year.

Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of multiple players ahead of the regular season finale.

Sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather is on track to play this weekend after missing last Saturday’s contest versus Kansas State.

“He’ll light practice today, he’ll be full-practice tomorrow as long as everything checks out,” said Brown. “He’s got a protocol he’s got to follow. But he’s going to do a little bit of work today, tomorrow, and then he’s on track to play Saturday, yes.”

Prather has hauled in 50 receptions for 487 yards and three touchdowns this year.

Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis will play Saturday, as well. He had just four carries against K-State, as he continues to work his way back from an upper-body injury that forced him to miss two games.

“That’s just an irritating injury. At a different position, you can handle it,” Brown said Tuesday. “But, you know, he’s got to use that. He is getting better. He is getting better.”

Mathis has rushed for 549 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

West Virginia native Graeson Malashevich has not appeared in each of the last three games, and missed last week’s contest with a lower-body injury. He has been seen on the sidelines in a walking boot.

Freshman safety Raleigh Collins III has been limited to just four games this year, and has not appeared since earning a start versus Iowa State. Brown stated that Collins will redshirt this year, signaling that he will likely not play in the regular season finale.

“We would’ve played him if he had been healthy, but he’s been out with an injury,” said Brown. “He’s kind of borderline if he could play or not, but we’re making the executive decision not to.”