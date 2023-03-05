FINAL RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3EYfa3h

TULSA, Okla. – On the final day of the 2023 Big 12 Championship, five members of the West Virginia University wrestling program solidified a spot on the podium to conclude the team’s weekend in Tulsa.

“I don’t think we wrestled as well as we could of,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “But we still got three through to nationals, congrats to them, and hopefully we’ll gain a couple more wildcards and we can put on a good showing in two weeks.”

Redshirt freshman Jordan Titus (141) and redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram (HWT) both clinched a berth to the NCAA Championships after securing the final allocation at their respective weight classes.

Titus claimed the seventh and final Big 12 allocation at 141 pounds to conclude his championship debut. The Center Moriches, New York, native secured a takedown as time expired to defeat Wyoming’s Job Greenwood by a 3-1 decision.

At heavyweight, Wolfgram also captured the conference’s last spot at 285. He took eighth despite falling to No. 6 seed Josh Heindselman of Oklahoma by a 6-4 decision in the final match of session three. The York, Pennsylvania, native will make his second straight trip to the national tournament after going in as an at-large in his nationals debut last season.

Joining them is junior Peyton Hall, who added a sixth-place finish in his third championship appearance at 165 pounds and heads to the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive postseason.

Additionally, senior Scott Joll (174) and redshirt sophomore Austin Cooley (197) scored seventh place finishes in their respective weight classes. Joll gained two takedowns in the third period to score a 7-4 decision, before Cooley took down his opponent three times, earning one in each period, on his way to a 8-2 decision over No. 7 seed Calvin Sund of Air Force.

Of note, fifth-year senior Killian Cardinale, junior Sam Hillegas, Joll, redshirt junior Anthony Carman and Cooley each look forward with anticipation for the NCAA committee’s announcement of who will be awarded one of the remaining 46 at-large bids on Tuesday, March 7.

Final brackets and seeding for the NCAA Championships are set to be announced on Wednesday, March 8, via NCAA.com at 8 p.m. ET.

Consolations

141: No. 8 Jordan Titus (WVU) dec. Job Greenwood (Wyoming), 3-1 – [7th Place]

149: Dylan Martinez (Air Force) dec. No. 8 Sam Hillegas (WVU), 6-4

174: No. 8 Scott Joll (WVU) dec. Julien Broderson (Iowa St.), 7-4 – [7th Place]

197: No. 8 Austin Cooley (WVU) dec. No. 7 Calvin Sund (Air Force), 8-2 – [7th Place]

HWT: No. 6 Josh Heindselman (OU) dec. No. 5 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 6-4 – [8th Place]

*No. Seed