Wyatt Milum (left), Dante Stills (middle), and Zach Frazier (right). (Photo: Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of West Virginia natives are prominently featured among WVU’s weekly award winners following the 43-40 triumph over Baylor.

Head coach Neal Brown announced the recipients of those weekly awards Tuesday afternoon during his weekly media session.

The team’s offensive lineman of the week is once again Zach Frazier. The former All-American was able to negate Baylor’s star defensive tackle Siaki Ika, helping to open up the run game for West Virginia.

“I thought he played at a really high level against one of the best players in our league,” Brown said of Frazier.

WVU’s offensive player of the week is wide receiver Kaden Prather, who caught eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

“I thought he’s played well really since game one,” Brown said.

The defensive player of the week is an obvious one: Jasir Cox, who recovered two fumbles and returned one for a score, earned that nod.

“[He] played his best game here,” Brown said.

The second Mountain State native to be honored is fifth-year star Dante Stills, who earned the title of special teams player of the week. Stills blocked an extra point that was returned for two points.

I thought it changed the momentum,” Brown said of that play.

Stills also recorded a tackle for loss in the final period, allowing him to tie the WVU career record for TFLs.

Fellow West Virginia native Wyatt Milum was one of three recipients of the team’s blue collar award, alongside tight end Brian Polendey and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson. The blue collar award is given to players who make an impact on the game that may not be registered on the score sheet.

Defensive lineman Hammond Russell won the juice award, given to the player who brings the most energy on the sideline.

Scout team awards were issued to redshirt freshman Jackson Oxley (offense), freshman Gene Townsel (defensive) and freshman Donald Brandel (special teams), who is a product of University High.

Earlier this week, running back Tony Mathis and kicker Casey Legg were recognized as players of the week in the Big 12 Conference.

Mathis rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two scores. Legg was perfect with his kicks, converting on five extra points and two field goals, including the game-winner in the final minute.