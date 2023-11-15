MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will host the WVU Invitational at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown from Nov. 16-18.

“Looking forward to a great midseason invite,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “We have some new teams this year which is great. We’ve been focused on being better every practice and every meet. We’ve been doing that, so I anticipate some good focus and competition this week.”

Along with West Virginia, teams competing include Delaware, Drexel, East Carolina, Navy, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Seton Hall, Villanova and William & Mary.

This is the first meet for the Mountaineers since they split a dual meet with Cincinnati on Oct. 27-28. The men’s team (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) defeated the Bearcats, 191-162. The women’s team (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) fell to Cincinnati, 241-112.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams placed first at the WVU Invitational last season. Sophomore Mia Cheatwood was the highlight, as she set a program record in the 100-yard breaststroke event (1:00.56). Cheatwood broke the 2019 record that was held by Morgan Callaway.

Junior Conner McBeth led the way for the men’s team last season, winning the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle events.

Each day of competition at the WVU Invitational will begin with preliminary rounds at 10 a.m. ET. The finals will begin at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 17. Finals will begin at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 18.