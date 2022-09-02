The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 24 in the 2022 Preseason Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week.

This is the first time WVU has appeared in the national preseason poll since 2015, when it was ranked No. 10.

“These rankings are reflective of the team qualifying for the NCAA finals in the last few years,” coach Sean Cleary said. “We feel confident that we can run at or higher than this level come championship season but are also aware that many teams in front of West Virginia in the rankings can do the same.”

The Mountaineers are looking to continue their good form from the end of the last campaign, as they finished the season ranked No. 21 in the national rankings. This was their best finish since 2014.

NC State begins the season atop the national rankings. The Wolfpack is followed by New Mexico and Colorado. Big 12 conference foe Oklahoma State starts the campaign in fourth, while Stanford rounds out the top five.

In 2021, West Virginia spent two weeks in the rankings before finishing at No. 21. West Virginia has made at least one appearance in the national rankings in 16 of the last 18 seasons.

Big 12 opponent Iowa State also appears in the national poll, coming in at No. 26.