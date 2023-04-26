The Basketball Tournament (TBT), the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event on ESPN, today announced the official dates for the 2023 West Virginia Regional to take place at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.

Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will be the host team for the West Virginia Regional scheduled for July 25-30.

Wheeling will also host a quarterfinals game on July 30, the first time TBT has held a championship round game in the state of West Virginia.



Best Virginia’s first-round game will take place on Tuesday, July 25. Second-round games will be Thursday, July 27, and the West Virginia Regional championship game will be Saturday, July 29.

The winner of the West Virginia Regional will advance to the quarterfinals against the Syracuse Regional Champion, scheduled for Sunday, July 30.



TBT’s semifinals and championship game will be held in a separate location to be announced in the coming weeks.



This year will mark the third summer that Best Virginia has hosted a TBT regional, but the first time in Wheeling. Last year, Best Virginia advanced all the way to the TBT semifinals, the furthest they’ve advanced in their three previous years competing in TBT.

A similar run this summer would allow the team to host a championship round game in front of a home crowd for the first time.



Best Virginia also announced their first two roster commitments for 2023, unveiling that Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian will be a part of this year’s roster.

Last year’s leading scorer for Best Virginia, this will be Jones’ fourth summer playing for the team. Adrian returns to the Best Virginia roster after most recently playing for the team in 2021.



Tickets for the West Virginia Regional and quarterfinals game will go on sale on May 1 to members of TBT’s ticket waitlist, and on sale to the general public beginning May 4. Fans interested in signing up for the waitlist can do so at thetournament.com/tbt/ticket-waitlist.



For more information on this year’s TBT or best Virginia, visit TheTournament.com.





About The Basketball Tournament



The original home of the Elam Ending, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national TV exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country – culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s ninth season, visit www.thetournament.com



About Best Virginia



Best Virginia is led by General Manager and player John Flowers and represents men’s basketball alumni from West Virginia University. John Flowers, Kevin Jones, and Nathan Adrian have been announced as playing. James Long is currently confirmed to return as head coach.