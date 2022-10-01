The West Virginia University men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

On a windy, rainy day in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (2-6-2, 0-1-2 Sun Belt) outshot the Gamecocks (5-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt), 11-5, including 9-2 after halftime. WVU also recorded three shots on the goal and limited its Sun Conference foe to just one on the day.

Both teams finished with five corner kicks.

After a mostly back-and-forth opening half, junior forward Yutaro Tsukada nearly put West Virginia into the lead in the 40th minute, when he hit the post on a shot from the top of the box. It was perhaps the Mountaineers’ best scoring threat of the match.

Fifth-year senior defender Elijah Borneo opened the second half with a pair of shots in the 55th and 58th minute, respectively. Meanwhile, redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers put two second-half shots on frame but neither found the back of the net.

Freshman defender Noah Gold did the same in the 78th minute with a header off a corner kick, but still the Gamecocks kept the match scoreless.

Dromers led WVU with three total shots, while three others had two. In goal, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee was needed for just one save on his way to his third clean sheet of the campaign.

Saturday’s match marked the first time WVU and USC played since 1982. It also was South Carolina’s first-ever trip to Morgantown. The Gamecocks now lead the all-time series, 1-0-1.

With the result, WVU moved to 2-1-2 at home this season. Additionally, the club is now unbeaten in 17 of its last 18 matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, dating back to March 24, 2021.

Next up, the Mountaineers hit the road again on Saturday, Oct. 8, for a Sun Belt match against Old Dominion. Kickoff at ODU Soccer Complex in Norfolk, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET.

