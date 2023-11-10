MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team finished fourth out of 27 teams, with 120 points at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Freshman Alexis Lamb set a career-best time, (20:11.1) and finished 14th overall to lead the Mountaineers. Redshirt senior Sarah Tait followed behind in 16th place, with a time of 20:18.8. Redshirt senior Katherine Dowie rounded out the top runners for West Virginia, finishing 21st overall, with a 20:29.5 time.

Lamb, Tait and Dowie earned All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors, as they finished within the top-25 in the women’s 6k. Dowie’s regional honor marks the third in her career, and places her second on the all-time list for West Virginia.

“I am very happy with today’s performance. Our leadership this fall was tremendous on so many levels, and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Katherine Dowie for keeping things together for the squad,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “Lexi was sensational, with her 14th place finish and near minute personal best time. Today we return home with five personal best marks, and Katherine has earned three All-Mid-Atlantic Region awards.”

Redshirt senior Jeanne Reix Charat finished next for West Virginia, in 33rd place with a time of 20:52.2. Redshirt senior Mikenna Vanderheyden ran for a time of 20:54.7 and a 36th-place finish.

“Jeanne and Mikenna made another jump since their Big 12 Championship performances. They both saved their best output of the year for the race that mattered the most,” Cleary added.

Other scoring runners for the Mountaineers were redshirt sophomore Tatiana Moura and freshman Audrey Hall.

“Tatiana and Audrey will both learn and grow from this experience. I feel that their performances are a steppingstone for the future,” Cleary said.

The Mountaineers finished their 46th season of competition at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals. Friday’s race marked the final collegiate meet for seniors Katherine Dowie, Jeanne Reix Charat and Mikenna Vanderheyden.