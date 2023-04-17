MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College baseball players dream of playing in the big leagues, and calling one of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums their home ballpark someday.

West Virginia baseball players get the chance to live out their major league dreams for a day this week. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers will travel to PNC Park — home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game will mark the fifth time West Virginia has played at the venue, where Mountaineers are undefeated.

It’s a unique opportunity for WVU players, who get the chance to play in one of the nicest ballparks in Major League Baseball.

Randy Mazey’s club has already played in one big league venue this year. The Mountaineers played an exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the club’s spring training facility in February.

Later this year, WVU and the rest of the Big 12 will descend to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for the conference tournament.

On Wednesday, though, not only will the 2023 West Virginia baseball team get their shot to continue the program’s dominance at PNC Park, but they once again get the chance to take down rival Pitt in the process.

WVU defeated Penn State in 2017 and 2018 at the home of the Pirates. The Mountaineers have twice taken down Pitt at PNC. Last year, West Virginia needed 11 innings to down the Panthers in a thrilling 3-2 ballgame, highlighted by Aidan Major’s performance on the mound.

Mazey called the ability to play at PNC Park and other MLB stadiums “a great experience for our kids” ahead of last year’s trip to Pittsburgh.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through Watch ESPN.

West Virginia is 25-11 on the year, and is coming off a series victory on the road over No. 18 Oklahoma State over the weekend. Pittsburgh (16-18) also took two of three games from a Top 25 opponent over the weekend, earning a series win over No. 7 Virginia.