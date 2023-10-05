MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team travels to Houston, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7, for a pair of matchups against the Cougars. Friday’s match is slated for an 8 p.m. ET, followed by a 4 p.m. first serve on Saturday at the Fertitta Center.

The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Friday’s match marks the fourth meeting between West Virginia and Houston, as the teams have not seen each other in competition since 2011. The Cougars lead the series 3-0, taking the last match, 3-1.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated Chicago State on Sept. 30 in a five-set match, 3-2. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson led the squad with a career-best of 15 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Hailey Green with 14.

Defensively, the Mountaineers collected 62 digs, led by fifth year libero Camilla Covas collecting 18. West Virginia combined for seven blocks against Chicago State.

Green leads the squad with 226 kills on the season, followed by outside hitter Bailey Miller with 171. Redshirt senior Lauren DeLo has added 580 assists this season. On the defensive end, Covas has collected 222 digs, while sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson leads the way with 48 blocks.