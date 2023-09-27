MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team is set to host Kansas State on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Wednesday’s match is Dollar Night, all tickets and select concession items will be just $1. The match will also feature a Weeknight Happy Hour deal, from 5-6 p.m., select concession items will be marked half off.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the WVU Coliseum ticket window on game day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the WVU Coliseum. The office, as well as the Coliseum gates, opens at 5 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Eric Little and Sam Bailey will have the call of Wednesday’s contest, on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia continues their home slate after faltering to Iowa State in two matches on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green leads the team with 196 kills, while redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo leads with 507 assists.

The Mountaineers rank 26th overall in kills per set, posting 13.78. West Virginia ranks 44th overall in assists per set with 12.54, and DeLo ranks at No. 36 nationally with 10.35 assists per set.

Wednesday’s match marks the 22nd meeting between the Mountaineers and Wildcats. Kansas State leads the series 14-8, dating back to 2012.