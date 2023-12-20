MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to close out nonconference play on Thursday, Dec. 21, against Niagara.

Tipoff against the Purple Eagles is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 1 p.m. Thursday’s contest against NU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call.

Additionally, the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Michael Minnich and Meg Bulger on the call. Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for the contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Thursday’s contest is ‘Dollar Day’ at the Coliseum, with tickets and select concession items for only one dollar.

West Virginia (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) and Niagara (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) meet for just the second time on Thursday afternoon. The Mountaineers won the first-ever meeting in 2018, where WVU rolled to an 84-32 win at the WVU Coliseum. WVU is 6-1 all-time against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference members.

Of note, the Mountaineers have not lost at home vs. a non-Power 5 opponent since Dec. 20, 2012, vs. Duquesne.

Statistically, West Virginia is averaging 15 more points per game this season and is shooting 11% better than Niagara from the field. The pair both sit inside the top 7 in turnovers forced per game this season. The Mountaineers force 25.1, the third-best mark in the country, while the Purple Eagles force 24.4, which is the seventh-best mark.

West Virginia is more effective in their effort, boasting a 10.1 turnover margin as Niagara sits at just 3.4.

Niagara enters the contest off a 74-57 win over Saint Peter’s on Monday, Dec. 18, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Destiny Strother was the top scorer for the Purple Eagles as she had 14 points with 12 of her points coming from three. Niagara forced 33 turnovers for the second straight game as they had a season-high 20 steals.

Strother (11.1), Aaliyah Parker (10.7) and Chardonnay Hartley (10.0) score in double figures per game as Angel Parker leads the team with 4.5 rebounds per game.

Last time out, West Virginia defeated Wright State, 77-72, in Morgantown. WVU was led in scoring by junior guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a career-high 30 points.

Quinerly (19.6), sophomore guard Jordan Harrison (13.6) and fifth-year senior guard Lauren Fields (10.2) pace WVU’s offensive effort. The trio all average over 2.6 steals per contest. Quinerly’s 3.4 steals per game is the best mark in the Big 12 and sits seventh best in the country.

Harrison has racked up 61 assists this season and is averaging 6.1 per contest which is the 22nd best mark in the nation. Redshirt junior guard Kyah Watson is pacing WVU in rebounding, with 5.5 boards per game.

West Virginia’s is averaging 14.4 steals per contest this season which is the third-best mark in the nation. WVU’s 27.4-point win margin this season is the ninth-best mark in the nation. The Mountaineers add the second-best turnover margin in the country at 10.1.