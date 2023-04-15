WVU’s JJ Wetherholt runs to the dugout against Ohio State at Wagener Field on March 11, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Sophomore JJ Wetherholt exited Friday’s series opener at No. 18 Oklahoma State with a left-hand injury.

West Virginia announced Saturday afternoon that Wetherholt is considered day-to-day. The second baseman underwent X-rays, which came back negative.

The sophomore swiped his 27th base of the season in the top of the seventh inning. Wetherholt grabbed his left hand after sliding across the bag. He remained down in the infield, and was then attended to by the team’s medical staff. However, he did not come out of the game immediately, and scored on an RBI single by Dayne Leonard later in the inning.

Wetherholt did not return as the Mountaineers took the field in the bottom of the inning. Ellis Garcia moved over to second base while Sam White came in to replace Garcia at third.

The top hitter in the Big 12 Conference stayed in the dugout with his left hand taped for the rest of the game.

At the plate, Wetherholt set the tone early as he smashed a leadoff home run. He finished the night with three hits, one RBI, and a stolen base.

Wetherholt has played in and started every game this season. He entered the weekend ranked 12th in the nation in batting average, and second in the NCAA in hits. Wetherholt went 3 for 4 at the plate before suffering the injury.