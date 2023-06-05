JJ Wetherholt celebrates in the dugout following his home run Saturday in Lexington. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The accolades continue to roll in for All-American JJ Wetherholt.

He was named the second baseman on the Lexington All-Region Team. The team was voted on by media members in attendance at the regional. The sophomore is the only player on the all-tournament team who does not hail from Indiana or Kentucky, the regional finalists.

In three games, Wetherholt hit .538 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI, and a stolen base. He also made some great plays defensively, registering a 1.000 fielding percentage.

After just one hit in the opener vs. Indiana, Wetherholt’s bat exploded in the elimination game against Ball State. He knocked three hits and four RBI, including a three-run home run in the third inning to give WVU its first lead. It was his 16th homer of the season.

He was the only Mountaineer with a multi-hit game vs. Kentucky on Sunday. His double in the 8th inning was his 101st hit of the season which tied the single-season record.

Wetherholt ended the season with a .449 batting average after a 7-for-13 showing in the Lexington Regional.

NCAA BASEBALL LEXINGTON ALL-REGION TEAM

Catcher: Devin Burkes, Kentucky (Most Outstanding Player)

First Baseman: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky

Second Baseman: JJ Wetherholt, WVU

Shortstop: Phillip Glasser, Indiana

Third Baseman: Jase Felker, Kentucky

Left Fielder: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky

Center Fielder: Bobby Whalen, Indiana

Right Fielder: Nolan McCarthy, Kentucky

Designated Hitter: Carter Mathison, Indiana



Pitcher: Austin Strickland, Kentucky

Pitcher: Mason Moore, Kentucky